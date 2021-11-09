Indore: ​Mega drive for 2nd vax dose from tomorrow



Indore

A mega drive for administering the second dose of the corona vaccine will be rolled out in the district from Wednesday. The target is to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all eligible people of the district by November 30.

To achieve the target, a ward-wise action plan is being prepared for the city and the rural areas. The drive will be made a mass movement by ensuring the participation of every section of the society and for that purpose various associations and groups would be roped in.

A ‘Roko-toko’ campaign will also be run in major educational institutions, commercial areas, banks, petrol pumps, mandis etc, where people would be encouraged to take the second dose.

Collector Manish Singh said this at a meeting convened to discuss the vaccination issue on Monday. The collector said that heads of government departments will certify that all the employees under him and their families have been fully vaccinated. Collector Singh directed employees of the excise department that they should stop people at liquor shops and bars to take the second dose.

Ward wise action plan

It was informed in the meeting that ward wise action plan has been prepared in the city and panchayat wise in rural areas to reach the target. Instructions were given to all the SDM and development block level officers of the health department to complete the target by working according to this action plan in their respective areas.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:38 AM IST