Indore: Meeting Of Nodal Officers & General Observers Held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of nodal officers related to various election arrangements with the general observers was held here at the Collector's office. In the meeting, the general observer appointed by the Election Commission of India Alok Kumar Pandey, Vijay Pal Singh, Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Ashwini Kumar Mishra, Amit Khatri and police observer Sandeep Singh Chauhan were especially present.

Police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, collector Ilayaraja T and other officers were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, the observers were briefed about the preparations being made for free and fair elections in the district. Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja gave information about the ongoing election preparations in the district.

He also told about the innovations being done in the district. On this occasion, it was said that all preparations and arrangements are being made within the stipulated time as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India for free and fair elections in the district. The rules and instructions of the Election Commission of India including Model Code of Conduct and Defacement of Property Act are being strictly followed in the district. Officers and employees of every level engaged in election duty are being given training at various stages. After the first randomisation in the district, strong rooms have been put up for EVM and VVPAT security. the collector also informed about distribution of material to the polling parties from Nehru Stadium, receipt of material after voting and counting of votes etc. He also explained the arrangements for redressal of complaints and granting of various permissions through a single window.

Police Commissioner Makrand Deouskar informed about the measures taken up for maintaining peace and law and order and security arrangements during the elections. He also talked about the preventive actions being taken against the criminals.

