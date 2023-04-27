Indore: Meeting of Ahilyabai Memorial Trust likely next month 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust is likely to be held in the first week of next month. The entire plan of development of the Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial will be discussed and finalised during this meeting.

The State cabinet has approved the proposal of giving 1.215 hectare (3 acre) land of Rampur Kothi to The Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Memorial Trust for free in its meeting held on Tuesday. Expressing happiness over the decision of the State Cabinet, Ashok Daga, secretary of the Trust, informed on Wednesday that now we are waiting to get the formal information from the State Government. Subsequently, the possession of the land will be obtained. Senior social worker Daga said that we are hoping that this process would complete in a week. Completing this procedure, we are planning to call the full meeting of all the directors of the Trust in the first week of the next month. The agenda of the meeting would also be decided. However, broadly the discussion would be held to draw an action plan to develop a grand Memorial of the justice loving ruler of Malwa Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. We would also seek the help from the public as well in this noble cause.

Talking about the proposed planning of the memorial, Daga said that we will try to develop the whole life sketch of the Maa Ahilyabai Holkar over there, besides display of goods and the monuments associated with her.