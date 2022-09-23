Indore: Meeting held for Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan 

Meeting | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a virtual meeting the officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviewed the preparations started for organising the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan.

The prestigious event is scheduled to be held on January 8 and 9 in the city. Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bhupendra Singh, Deputy Secretary, in the Ministry hold discussions in this regard through video conferencing with senior officers of the city on Friday.

During the discussion, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Collector Manish Singh, IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal, CEO of Smart City Project Rishabh Gupta, MPIDC ED Rohan Saxena, CEO of IDA RP Ahirwar were also present. In the meeting preliminary preparations of the event were discussed.