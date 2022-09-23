Indore: All 15 candidates elected unopposed in Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh poll

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the 63rd annual general meeting of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh held on Friday, unopposed election of all 15 candidates in the biennial election of members of the executive committee of the association for 2022-’24 was announced.

The members of the election committee, including Prabhu Saxeria and Vijay Goel, made the announcement. In the days to come, the newly elected members of the executive committee will elect members of the managing committee, including the president, secretary, vice-president and treasurer. The date of election of the members of the managing committee will be decided later. The members of the executive committee elected unopposed are Pramod Dafaria, Prakash Jain, Yogesh Mehta, Harish Bhatia, Dilip Dev, Tarun Vyas, Anil Paliwal, Harish Nagar, Amit Dhakad, Kulwant Singh Gandhi, Manish Chaudhary, Pramod Jain, Reena Jain, Satish Mittal and Girish Punjabi.

Outgoing president of the AIMP Pramod Dafaria, while starting the proceedings on the agenda, highlighted the activities and achievements of the association and mentioned various kinds of work done in the interests of the industry and public during Covid period. At the meeting, it was decided to raise the fees of the lifetime membership from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. All the newly elected members said it would be their primary resolve to develop industrial areas and solve the problems of industries. For this, after the election of the office-bearers, joint action will be taken on the future plans in the interests of industry.