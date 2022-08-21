Indore: Meet to discuss issues facing Nursing Homes’ Association

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Nursing Homes’ Association shared their problems with mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav after which it was decided that a committee would be constituted of senior IMC officials of the building permission department, Town and Country Planning, and Nursing Homes’ Association, which would help in resolving the issues.

The committee will resolve the issues of getting permission from IMC and assistance and guidance will be provided to the person in carrying out the required formalities.

It may be noted that nursing homes and clinics have been constructed in different areas of the city. Such clinics and nursing homes must have adequate area, use of ladders for emergency situations, fire lifts, and standard-level facilities according to fire safety conditions.

At present, many nursing homes and clinics located in the urban areas do not have the above facilities that meet the conditions of fire safety regulations. They face difficulty in renewal as they do not have fire NOCs. For this, a committee will be constituted and the suggestions received will be sent to the government so that action can be taken according to the government’s instructions.

