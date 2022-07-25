Indore: Medical vehicle at every 20 kms on Kawad Yatra route

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma here on Sunday directed district collectors to ensure that a medical vehicle is stationed at every 20 kilometres on Kawad Yatra route.

“A medical vehicle should be there at every 20 kilometres for the health security of the Kawad Yatris. Along with the doctor, necessary first aid items should also be available in the vehicle,” he told collectors in the division during a video conferencing.

Inspector general of police Rakesh Gupta was also present in the video conferencing.

Sharma also inquired about the arrangements being made on all major and minor routes for the Kawad Yatris. All the collectors informed him that the movement of heavy vehicles like trucks etc is being restricted on major routes for the safety of the passengers.

Gupta said that arrangements for barricading are also being made by the police so that there is no overspeeding of vehicles on the bridges built in the routes.

Sharma directed that all the collectors should prepare a strategy after discussing with the local superintendents of police for proper arrangements on the short routes of Kawad Yatra.

“All necessary arrangements should be made to avoid any untoward incident during the journey. Monitoring of all travel routes should be done regularly,” he said.

The divisional commissioner directed all the collectors to regularly monitor the rising water level in the dams.

“If the water level rises, an alert should be issued in advance to the people of the surrounding area by beating the munadi, alerting them through kotwar and patwari,” he said.

After discussing with all the collectors, Sharma also inquired about the water level of the rivers and the villages situated near them. He said that in the dams where the water level is rising, activities like boating should be stopped immediately.

