Indore Medical Teachers To Suspend Routine Services On October 29-30 Over Pending Demands | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical teachers at MGM Medical College and Government Dental College have announced a phased agitation over prolonged non-resolution of their demands, with routine services to be suspended on Oct 29 and 30.

The Medical Teachers Association (MTA) said the protest would begin on Oct 22. Emergency services would continue on both days, while parallel outpatient department (OPD) services would also operate.

MTA president Dr Rahul Rokade said repeated representations had been submitted over the past six months to the Deputy Chief Minister, commissioner-cum-chairperson of the autonomous body, MGM Medical College dean and Government Dental College principal. He said the association decided to launch the agitation after the issues remained unresolved despite repeated representations.

According to the MTA, the Progressive Medical Teachers Association had announced a statewide agitation from April 21, 2026, over its unresolved 12-point charter of demands.

The agitation was later suspended following what the association described as a positive discussion with the then additional chief secretary. However, the MTA claimed that no action had been taken on the demands so far.

The association said it remained open to dialogue for an early resolution and had sought a meeting with the commissioner-cum-chairperson of the autonomous body.

MTA objects to teachers opposing protest

The MTA also objected to an Oct 16 press conference by a group of medical teachers who reportedly said they would not participate in the agitation beginning Oct 22. The association alleged that seven to eight MGM Medical College teachers had created confusion by publicly distancing themselves from the protest.

It claimed these teachers had lost the association elections held on Sept 12 and alleged that they were working under administrative pressure. The MTA said disciplinary action could be proposed against members found acting contrary to the organisation's bylaws and general body decisions.