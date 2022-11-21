Indore: Medical teachers to strike work in all 13 govt medical colleges

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Faculty and staff of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College will strike work on November 22 as a protest against the proposed handing over the top job at government medical colleges to bureaucrats. At present, doctors head medical colleges.

The medical teachers and staff will wear black bands during work on November 21 to register their protest.

Medical Teachers’ Association, MGM Medical College, members are opposed to a deputy collector or SDM-level officer getting administrative control of medical colleges.

“We oppose the appointments of administrative officials in medical colleges. The government plans to place the proposal in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. We will intensify our protest if the government passes any such proposal,” the president of Medical Teachers’ Association Madhya Pradesh, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, said.

He added that they had a meeting with medical teachers of all 13 government medical colleges across the state to discuss the adverse effects of the appointment of administrative officers on the structure of medical education. They will protest against the government’s decision to move any such proposal.

“We are also seeking time from the chief minister and medical education minister to discuss the matter as we would have no option but to go on a strike,” Dr Ghanghoria said in a press release.

“Divisional commissioner is already the chairman of medical college’s autonomous body. Administrative work is linked to patient care, teaching, and other medical services, so how can an officer from administrative services fulfil such responsibilities,” he added.