Indore: Medical officer thrashes Juinor doctor at MY Hospital, suspended

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical officer’s alleged assault on an on-duty junior doctor led to chaos in emergency unit of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Sources claimed that the medical officer allegedly slapped the junior doctor for refusing to take blood pressure of a patient on priority basis. Later, other junior doctors and PG students gathered at the spot demanding action against the assaulter.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur reached the emergency unit and pacified the doctors. The medical officer was suspended after the duo verified the incident through CCTV footage.

According to hospital staff, the incident took place at 4 pm when on-duty medical officer asked PG student Mayank Soni to take blood pressure of a patient.

“The PG student declined to comply immediately as he was already attending another patient. This led to a heated exchange between the duo,” the junior doctors said.

Dean MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit told Free Press that medical officer was suspended on the basis of initial investigation. A committee too had been constituted to probe the incident.

“A committee comprising Dr KK Arora, Dr VP Pandey and Dr Ashok Yadav will probe the matter and submit the report in seven days,” Dr Dixit said.

Police complaint lodged

The victim later reached Sanyogitaganj Police Station to lodge a complaint against the medical officer. He alleged that the police didn’t register an FIR. The cops claimed that they would investigate the matter before registering the FIR.

