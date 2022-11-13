Indore: ‘Medical education should be in the vernacular language’

e-Paper Get App
Chairman of the UGMEB-NMC Dr Vanikar said that preparing good doctors should be the aim and not language experts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:14 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Medical colleges should consider imparting lessons in vernacular languages. Not only in English or Hindi, but medical education should be imparted in all vernacular languages, too, as our aim should be to produce good doctors and not good English speakers,” Dr Aruna Vanikar, chairman of the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Education (UGMEB-NME), said.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of 6th National Conference of Medevision on Saturday, she said, referring to Swami Vivekananda’s quote, that bringing in any new idea gives rise to opposition, but people slowly and gradually adopt the changes.

“Students are already taking NEET in 16 languages and it’s important to give a better understanding of the subject than the language, itself. Many MBBS students remain depressed in the first year due to their poor understanding of English and they have to spend at least one year coping up with the same,” she said.

The UGMED chairman said many foreign countries teach medical education in their native languages and not in English and this should be followed in our country, as well. Dr Vanikar also expressed concern over the rise in the number of ragging cases in medical colleges and said it should be stopped immediately.

Later, she also inspected the facilities of MGM Medical College and associated hospitals, including MY Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital. Besides giving the assurance that help would be extended in getting permission for starting emergency medicine, she also appreciated the facilities of the medical college.

Earlier, corona warriors were also felicitated during the conference organised by Medevision, the ABVP’s unit for medical and dental students.

