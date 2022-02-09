Indore: Medical education minister to chair MGM Medical College meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang will visit Indore for two days from Wednesday. He will chair the general council meeting of the MGM Medical College autonomous body, which will be held after four years.

The last meeting of the general council took place in 2017. The minister will discuss the agenda adopted during the previous executive council meetings of the medical college and will review the decisions, as well.

Sarang will also chair the review meeting of MGM Medical College and its hospitals and inspect different city hospitals, including MY Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital and Mental Hospital.

Later, the medical education minister will lay the foundation stone of the new OPD and academic block of the Dental College and will inaugurate the new PG block of the college. He will stay in Indore on Wednesday and will visit minister Usha Thakur and other people on Thursday.

