Indore: Medical and veterinary camp held in Mhow

Mhow: In an initiative organised under the project, ‘My Village, My Pride’, a medical and veterinary camp was organised in Mhow for the benefit of farmers with focus on healthcare and treatment of animals.

With the aim of providing basic medical assistance to animals, the medical and veterinary camp was organised here on Sunday by the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College, Mhow. Doctors treated around 32 livestock and conducted of operation of a cow which had suffered a fracture in one leg.

In addition to the medical treatment, the citizens were educated in health-related issues and hygiene and guided on how to lead a healthy lifestyle. The necessary medicines were also provided to patients and livestock owners. An expert team of doctors, comprising Dr RK Bagherwal, Dr Deepak Gangil, Dr Reshma Jain and Dr SS Mahour, besides intern students were also present at the camp.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:04 PM IST