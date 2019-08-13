Indore: ‘Media freedom intact under BJP rule’

Indore: The media will have full freedom under BJP rule, Javadekar said. He said he had spent several months in jail during Emergency (1975-77) imposed by ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi to uphold freedom of the press.

“My father was a sub editor in a media institution. I had spent 16 months of my youth in jail for freedom of press during Emergency. “I assure you that freedom of media under our rule will remain intact,” he said.