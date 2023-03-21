Indore: Measles menace continues to rise

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of viral disorders among the kids in the city, the deadly measles has started spreading its tentacles once again after 10 days as five new cases of the disease were found on Monday.

With this, the total number of measles cases in the city increased to 56 while cases of rubella remained at two.

According to District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta, five cases were found from five different areas of the city including ward no. 1, ward no. 5, ward no. 59, Mhow, and Sanwer. “The patients found positive on Monday were of age 5 and 9 months, and 3, 5, and 6 years. All of these patients are recovering well and none of them was fully vaccinated,” Dr Gupta said.

He added that they are running the Outbreak Response Immunisation (ORI) in Ward No. 2, 38, 39, 52, 53, and 61 to vaccinate the children in the age group of nine months to 10 years with additional doses of the M-R vaccine.

“Under the ORI campaign, we have vaccinated 13,261 children so far in these areas. We were targeting about 30,000 children but after visiting the affected wards, it has been found that the number of children requiring an extra dose of vaccination is less,” Dr Gupta added.

The health official also added that they will extend the ORI campaign for two more days in these areas while more children will be vaccinated during the ‘Measles Safety Week’.