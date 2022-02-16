Indore: MEA has assure to evacuate all Indore students from Ukraine, says MP Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Parliament (MP) from Indore, Shankar Lalwani has that the Ministry of External Affairs has assured to evacuate all students from Indore stuck in Ukraine.

In view of the uncertainties of the current situation, the parents of Indore students living there appealed to Lalwani to help them to evacuate their children.

Lawani went to New Delhi on Wednesday and met MEA officials, seeking help to evacuate Indore’s students.

Lalwani informed that he briefed the parents' concerns to the officials and suggested that they operate special flights so that students could be evacuated on time.

He added that the officials assured him that the ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation of Ukraine and is considering taking every possible measure to help out the students.

Nearly 60 students from Indore and nearby areas are pursuing medical courses from Ukraine.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 04:51 PM IST