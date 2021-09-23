e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:14 PM IST

Indore: MCTE platinum jubilee memorial inaugurated

Staff Reporter
Mhow (FPNS): Military College of Telecommunications Engineering proudly celebrates 75th year of its excellence this year. The college was established in the year 1946. It has since traversed a technologically challenging path, adopting the latest in ICT year on year.

It today stands tall as the Center of Excellence in disruptive technologies. To commemorate this inspiring saga of the various generations and domains of excellence, that have passed the portals of this premier institute of Indian Army, over 75 years, an open-air mural with the theme “Signals and its Evolution” was inaugurated on 22 Sep 2021 in the auspicious presence of the Commandant, MCTE.

The oldest and the youngest members of the fraternity, representing the transition and carry forward of the glorious legacy, inaugurated the monument.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:14 PM IST
