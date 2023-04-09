Indore: MBA girl stabbed thrice by jilted lover, critical 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover stabbed a student doing her MBA thrice in the back on Sunday and later reached the railway track to commit suicide but the police caught him before he could commit yet another crime.

The girl has been critically injured and is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

According to Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda, the incident took place in Bairathi Colony around 12.30 pm. A 20-year-old girl was riding pillion with her friend on a scooter when they were stopped by the accused named Amit Bhadoria, a resident of Dwarkapuri area. He started arguing with her and thereafter took out a knife and stabbed her. People who gathered there on hearing her cry for help rushed her to the hospital. Later, the police were informed.

The accused fled the scene soon after stabbing the girl. The police started a search for him and managed to arrest him from near the railway track in the area within an hour. Police said that the accused had gone to the railway track for committing suicide. He was taken to the police station where he allegedly confessed to attacking the girl. A knife was also recovered from him.

Accused doubted the girl

According to TI Meda, the accused allegedly informed the police that he used to talk with the girl but later the girl had stopped talking with him. He doubted that the girl was talking with another person too and that is why they had an argument leading to the stabbing. A case under Sections 307, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered and he is being questioned further.

Accused used to work at her uncle's shop

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl is pursuing MBA. The accused used to work at her uncle’s shop. She used to visit her uncle’s shop so she knew the accused and used to talk with him. Some days ago, the girl stopped talking with him leading to their argument. The police are trying to record the statements of the girl.