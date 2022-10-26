Indore: MBA admissions at B-schools continued till midnight

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The MBA admissions after the final round of college-level counselling continued till midnight on Tuesday even as B-schools keep their fingers crossed as they demanded one more round of counselling.

The students whose names are featured in the list of students selected based on merit submitted fees and documents for confirmation of admission. The registrations for the second CLC round were permitted till 11.45 pm Tuesday whereas the admission window was open till midnight.

As the admission process was online students were not required to show up at the colleges for the CLC round.

With this final round, the admissions in MBA courses have closed.

As per information, almost all seats in core MBA courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) through IMS and IIPS have been filled. In Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College which is also known as GACC, all seats in MBA courses got filled. The same is the situation in around 10 leading B-schools in the city.

There are close to 60 B-schools in the city which have more than 10,000 seats. Of these, around 90 to 95 per cent of seats have been filled.

This year, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) granted four rounds of counselling for admission to MBA courses, two centralized online rounds and two college-level counselling (CLC) rounds.

The first online round was for candidates who had taken the common admission management test (CMAT) whereas the second round was based on both CMAT and non-CMAT candidates.

Registration for the first CLC round was held from October 19 to 21 and listed was released on October 22. Registrations for the second CLC round would close at 11.45 pm and reporting time for confirmation of admission will be 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

As the admission window closed on Tuesday night, colleges in the city demanded one more round of CLC as both CLC rounds were hit due to Diwali festivities. “Most of the students had gone back to their hometowns due to Diwali so many of them could not participate in CLC rounds, dates of which clashed with the festival,” said Arihant College CEO Kavita Kasliwal.

