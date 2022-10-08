Indore: MBA 4thsem result out in seven days

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Master of Business Administration (MBA) fourth semester examination results have been declared by DAVV within seven days of completion of exams.

About 73 per cent students passed the exam and around 20 per cent have got ATKT. Rest flunked the exam. The MBA fourth semester examinations were held in a window of one and a half months. The main question papers were held long back. After September 15, only optional subject papers were held. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that all the results of the MBA course have been released.