e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MBA 4thsem result out in seven days

Indore: MBA 4thsem result out in seven days

About 73 per cent students passed the exam and around 20 per cent have got ATKT.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 02:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Master of Business Administration (MBA) fourth semester examination results have been declared by DAVV within seven days of completion of exams.

About 73 per cent students passed the exam and around 20 per cent have got ATKT. Rest flunked the exam. The MBA fourth semester examinations were held in a window of one and a half months. The main question papers were held long back. After September 15, only optional subject papers were held. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that all the results of the MBA course have been released.

Read Also
Indore: Imposter tries to dupe faculty members and staff of MGM Medical College in Dean's name
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MBA 4thsem result out in seven days

Indore: MBA 4thsem result out in seven days

Indore: Four booked for molesting woman, putting pressure to change religion

Indore: Four booked for molesting woman, putting pressure to change religion

Indore: Air quality improvement; need to tackle air pollution & traffic simultaneously, says Mayor...

Indore: Air quality improvement; need to tackle air pollution & traffic simultaneously, says Mayor...

Indore: Death of 11-year-old girl by bullet injury;  MLA Mendola demands swift arrest of accused 

Indore: Death of 11-year-old girl by bullet injury;  MLA Mendola demands swift arrest of accused 

Indore: Many colonies to go without water today

Indore: Many colonies to go without water today