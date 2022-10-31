Indore: Mayor warns IMC officials for negligence in work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited Zone 7 ward 29 for a surprise inspection where he gave instructions to take actions against the absent employees who were expected to report on duty. He expressed his annoyance towards the NGO’s who were found to be neglecting their duties and were found not discharging their responsibilities.

On his visit he found disturbances in the Hazari area, and as a result he reprimanded the sanitation inspector to be aware of the responsibility and take charge immediately to tackle ongoing disturbances in the area. He said, “You are not responsible enough to understand the sincerity of duty. One should consider their duty as the utmost priority, where they should contribute solely to the development of society.”

Speaking about his concerns for sanitization he said, “If insanities remain within the city, how can we aim to sanitize the outskirts.” He directed Chetan Patil, IMC official, to remove the green waste from the city within 14 days.

Scrap vehicles that have been taking up most of the space in the Bhamori area are instructed to be removed as soon as possible. Mayor visited door-to-door to ask about the problems faced by the citizens and have commanded all the Zonal officers to take serious actions and perform their duty responsibly.