e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mayor warns IMC officials for negligence in work

Indore: Mayor warns IMC officials for negligence in work

Express displeasure after finding out the ground realities of the area; has instructed the officials to take action and act responsible

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited Zone 7 ward 29 for a surprise inspection where he gave instructions to take actions against the absent employees who were expected to report on duty. He expressed his annoyance towards the NGO’s who were found to be neglecting their duties and were found not discharging their responsibilities.

On his visit he found disturbances in the Hazari area, and as a result he reprimanded the sanitation inspector to be aware of the responsibility and take charge immediately to tackle ongoing disturbances in the area. He said, “You are not responsible enough to understand the sincerity of duty. One should consider their duty as the utmost priority, where they should contribute solely to the development of society.”

Speaking about his concerns for sanitization he said, “If insanities remain within the city, how can we aim to sanitize the outskirts.” He directed Chetan Patil, IMC official, to remove the green waste from the city within 14 days.

Scrap vehicles that have been taking up most of the space in the Bhamori area are instructed to be removed as soon as possible. Mayor visited door-to-door to ask about the problems faced by the citizens and have commanded all the Zonal officers to take serious actions and perform their duty responsibly.

Read Also
Indore: Four men from Punjab, Haryana held with 4 firearms, 30 live cartridges
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Security guard shot his wife to death during argument with son

Indore: Security guard shot his wife to death during argument with son

Indore: Mayor warns IMC officials for negligence in work

Indore: Mayor warns IMC officials for negligence in work

MP: Police detain 3 suspects for thrashing 2 boys over theft; hunt on for main accused

MP: Police detain 3 suspects for thrashing 2 boys over theft; hunt on for main accused

MBA admissions: B-schools write to govt, seeking 1 more round

MBA admissions: B-schools write to govt, seeking 1 more round

Indore: Power supply increases by 2 cr units due to irrigation

Indore: Power supply increases by 2 cr units due to irrigation