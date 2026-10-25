Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Sets 30-Day Deadline For Manish Puri Road Construction, Warns Officials Of Action Over Delays | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted a surprise inspection of Manish Puri on Saturday and expressed displeasure over the slow pace of road construction, delayed asphalting, poor-quality patchwork and inadequate sanitation.

He directed officials to complete the remaining roadwork within 30 days, warning that he would move a censure motion if the deadline was missed. He also instructed officials to prepare for the road's inauguration after Diwali.

During the inspection, the mayor asked officials to monitor construction on-site instead of relying solely on office reviews.

He stressed that quality standards must not be compromised and directed teams to ensure that ramps on connecting roads do not obstruct water drainage or inconvenience residents.

Bhargav also expressed concern over slow asphalting across the city and ordered priority repairs of potholes and damaged roads. Engineers and monitoring officials were instructed to conduct regular quality checks on patchwork.

Local corporator Mudra Shastri raised sanitation concerns, citing delays caused by staff shortages, inadequate resources and changes in supervisory personnel.

The mayor discussed the issue over the phone with Prakhar Singh and directed action against the concerned chief sanitation inspector and 'daroga', along with immediate improvements in cleaning arrangements.

During the visit, Bhargav also urged residents to conserve water and administered a water conservation pledge. He called for regular monitoring of construction timelines, quality and sanitation.