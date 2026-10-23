Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Proposes Single-Window Clearance For Public Events, Seeks Faster Permissions And Strict Safety Guidelines | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has proposed a single-window clearance system for public events in the city to streamline permissions, improve coordination among departments and strengthen public safety.

In a letter to District Magistrate Shivam Verma, Bhargav sought a transparent, coordinated and time-bound mechanism for organisers of cultural programmes, religious gatherings, concerts, exhibitions and other public events to obtain clearances from various authorities.

The proposal comes amid concerns over incidents at public events that have raised questions about safety, administrative coordination and compliance with prescribed norms. Bhargav said such incidents endanger lives and could damage the city's reputation.

Under the proposed system, a designated nodal officer would coordinate with departments, including the police, Indore Municipal Corporation, Fire Services and Traffic Police. A common application and tracking mechanism would help organisers obtain necessary permissions through a streamlined process.

The mayor also proposed standardised safety guidelines covering crowd management, fire safety, emergency exits, traffic and parking arrangements, medical assistance and emergency response. The requirements would vary depending on the nature and scale of events.

To ensure transparency, organisers would receive a consolidated list of required documents, applicable fees, inspection procedures, statutory clearances and consequences of non-compliance.

The proposal also envisages joint inspections and coordinated monitoring of large gatherings and events drawing heavy crowds, with clearly defined responsibilities for each department.

Regular Consultations With Organisers

Bhargav suggested periodic meetings between event organisers and government departments to resolve practical difficulties, improve compliance and prevent avoidable delays.

He said the objective was to balance ease of organising events with public safety, regulatory compliance and administrative accountability.

The mayor requested the District Magistrate to convene a meeting of the departments concerned and stakeholders to discuss the proposal and develop a practical, transparent and time-bound framework for implementation.