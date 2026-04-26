Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Launches Swachh Indore 2.0 To Retain Top Rank | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its reputation as India’s cleanest city, Indore kicked off an ambitious campaign titled Swachh Indore – Swasth Indore Maha Abhiyan 2.0 on Saturday. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav formally launched the initiative from Ward 9 in Vrindavan Colony, aiming to strengthen sanitation standards and safeguard public health.

The first phase of the drive will cover wards 9, 3, 4 and 13 under Assembly Constituency-01, where intensive cleaning operations will take place over the next 15 days. Health In-charge Ashwini Shukla stated that the drive will extend to all wards across the city in a phased manner to ensure comprehensive coverage. Alongside cleaning, officials will implement preventive measures such as fogging and spraying to curb seasonal and infectious diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav emphasised that while cleanliness is easy to understand, maintaining it consistently is a challenge. He credited the awareness and habits of citizens for the unmatched record of Indore and expressed confidence that the city would secure the top position for the ninth consecutive time in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan.

Pre-survey sanitation drive

Drawing a parallel with pre-Diwali cleaning traditions, the mayor said the city would undertake an intensive sanitation effort ahead of the survey, utilising all available resources for waste management and awareness campaigns. Special drives will also target mosquito control in residential areas through extensive fogging.

Later in the day, Bhargav inspected Ward 44, reviewing sanitation and drinking water supply in areas including MR-9 Road and Prakash Chandra Sethi Nagar. Interacting directly with residents, he took feedback and directed officials to address water supply issues promptly while maintaining efficient waste collection systems.