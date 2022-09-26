Indore: Mayor lends his vehicle to take injured to hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A elderly man succumbed to his injuries after he was hit by a mini-truck on MR-10 Road on Sunday afternoon, even after mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who was passing by the accident site, lend his vehicle to rush the injured man to hospital.

According to the Hira Nagar police station staff, the incident took place near Chandragupta Maurya Square at around 2 pm. A recklessly driven mini-truck hit Avdhesh Shukla (58), a resident of New Hira Nagar area of the city. He was lying injured and people were waiting for an ambulance to come, when mayor Bhargav happened to pass by in his car. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Bhargav gave his vehicle to transport the injured to the hospital without waiting for the ambulance to reach there. Mayor also took information about the circumstances under which the accident happened.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in the mayor’s vehicle and later Bhargav also reached the hospital to know about the condition of the injured man.

Unfortunately, the injured man could not be saved, and he died during treatment at around 4 pm. Police have registered a case and are looking for the errant mini-truck driver.