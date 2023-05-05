Indore: Mayor inspects construction of IMC council hall | Representative Image/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday inspected the council hall being built on the Indore Municipal Corporation headquarter’s premises.

During the inspection, instructions were given by the mayor to plan for the installation of portraits of great people of Indore, art gallery, and culture of Indore. Along with this, instructions were given to the concerned officers regarding interior, the installation of sound system, lighting system in a better and modern way and to complete the construction work in the next two months.

Bhargav checked all the parts of the hall. He also gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials about doing necessary changes in the construction work.

