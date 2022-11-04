Indore: Mayor, IMC commissioner review ongoing preparation for event

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A detailed review meeting was held by the mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal on the preparations being made for the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan that will take place in January 2023.

Instructions were given that the airport area, the VIP Road, Super Corridor, Bapat Square, the venue of the event, and the approach road around the Brilliant Convention Centre must be neat and clean. Directions were given for the beautification of the main squares and other prominent landmarks of the city.

Mayor said that guests from 80 countries would be coming to take part in the convention. Keeping this in view instructions were given to plan a heritage walk in the city in the evening. He said that there should be people’s participation at every level.

Commissioner Pal said that the guests coming to Indore should get the feeling of coming to the cleanest city in India. She took information from the departmental officers regarding various beautification and maintenance work going on in the city.

