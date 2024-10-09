 Indore Mayor Appeals For Zero Waste Ashtami, Navami Celebrations
Indore Mayor Appeals For Zero Waste Ashtami, Navami Celebrations

With this appeal, Mayor Bhargav is confident that the continued dedication of Indore’s residents will ensure the city maintains its top ranking in cleanliness, setting a benchmark for the rest of the country.

Updated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The mayor of the cleanest city in the country has called on the citizens to continue their commitment to cleanliness as the city prepares for sustainable practices during the upcoming celebrations of Ashtami and Navami.

"Indore has achieved unique milestones in cleanliness thanks to the collective efforts of its citizens," said Pushyamitra Bhargav. "Let’s take a pledge once again to secure the number one spot in cleanliness. This festive season, we can take another important step toward zero-waste worship by avoiding the use of plastic and disposable materials during Kanya Pujan.

Indore's 300-Year-Old Stepwell To Be Revitalized With ₹50 Lakh Renovation Project, Says Minister...
Instead, let us use eco-friendly and reusable items," he added. In preparation for Diwali, Bhargav also reminded citizens to donate useful items they find during their cleaning activities to the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centres rather than discarding them.

"What you no longer need may be of use to someone else," he added, encouraging people to access details about their nearest centre through the Indore311 app. As the city is gripped by garba fever, Bhargav suggested incorporating the "Indore Swachhata" song into the celebrations to spread the message of cleanliness through music and festivity. "Let us make this Ashtami and Navami a festival of not only religious faith but also of our responsibility towards cleanliness."

