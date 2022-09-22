e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Maximum 6 applications of Form-6 can be filed online

Indore: Maximum 6 applications of Form-6 can be filed online

More applications are received online for adding names to the voters’ list now as there is no limit to the number of applications submitted online on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a ban on putting in more than 6 applications for adding names in the voters’ list by filing Form-6 online.

Joint collector and deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha said here on Wednesday that, according to the instructions issued by the ECI, the office of the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh, has said that more applications are received online for adding names in the voters’ list now as there is no limit to the number of applications submitted online on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP).

This is contrary to the current policy and there is a possibility of its misuse by mischievous elements. Therefore, it has been directed by the commission that a login created through a mobile number on all self-service channels, such as Voters’ Helpline Portal, National Voters’ Service Portal and Voters’ Portal, will allow a maximum of 6 applications for new registration of voters under Form-6.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain likely in Bhopal, Indore, other districts in next 72 hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Thieves enter Jain temple, flee with its donation box

Indore: Thieves enter Jain temple, flee with its donation box

GSTR-3B: Levy of late fees after due date will be abolished

GSTR-3B: Levy of late fees after due date will be abolished

Indore: Rule of tax collection of Ahilyabai is exemplary

Indore: Rule of tax collection of Ahilyabai is exemplary

Indore: India to emerge as a great economic power by 2024

Indore: India to emerge as a great economic power by 2024

Indore: Maximum 6 applications of Form-6 can be filed online

Indore: Maximum 6 applications of Form-6 can be filed online