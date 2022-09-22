Indore: Maximum 6 applications of Form-6 can be filed online

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a ban on putting in more than 6 applications for adding names in the voters’ list by filing Form-6 online.

Joint collector and deputy district election officer Pratul Sinha said here on Wednesday that, according to the instructions issued by the ECI, the office of the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh, has said that more applications are received online for adding names in the voters’ list now as there is no limit to the number of applications submitted online on the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP).

This is contrary to the current policy and there is a possibility of its misuse by mischievous elements. Therefore, it has been directed by the commission that a login created through a mobile number on all self-service channels, such as Voters’ Helpline Portal, National Voters’ Service Portal and Voters’ Portal, will allow a maximum of 6 applications for new registration of voters under Form-6.