Indore: Maundy Thursday celebrated by washing feet of devotees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Catholic community in the city celebrated Maundy Thursday with religious fervour. Prayers were offered remembering two major religious events. The first event: On this day, Lord Jesus Christ had the Last Supper sitting with his twelve disciples. It was during this feast that he instituted the Holy Eucharist. According to another religious event, Lord Jesus washed the feet of his disciples, giving an example of service and humility. In its memory, the feet of twelve people are washed by the priest on this day in the Universal Catholic Church. Both these religious rituals were performed at 6:30 pm in all the Catholic churches in the city on Thursday.

In the Red Church, Indore, under the leadership of Father Simon Raj and the participation of other priests, both the above rituals were performed.

In his sermon, Father Simon Raj said that washing other’s feet is the biggest example of humility. “By this, we give respect even to the smallest person. Despite having many qualities in humans, if they do not have humility, then their qualities fade away. That's why we should be humble by heart and humble by nature,” he said.

On Good Friday, at 09.00 am the Holy Way of the Cross will be worshipped at the grotto of Mata Mariam in Palasia. Apart from this, all the Catholic churches in the city will worship the Holy Way of the Cross between 01:30 and 02:30 pm as per their convenience. At 1.30 live way of cross and crucifixion will be taken from St George school upto Red Church. Also at Holy Spirit Church Palda live way of cross will be at 2 pm.