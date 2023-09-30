Indore: Mass Ganesha Idol Immersion Done Using Hydraulic Machine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) used a conveyor belt and hydraulic machine for immersion of Ganesha idols collected from the city in a rain-fed pond at Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road on Friday.

The idols were taken to Jawahar Tekri in 100 Eicher vehicles. Firstly, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed rituals after which the immersion of the idols was done.

Bhargav stated that they had used a new technology of a conveyor belt and hydraulic platform for respectful and dignified immersion of the Ganesha idols. A day before immersion, Bhargav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh had inspected Jawahar Tekri and gave necessary instructions for immersion of idols in a dignified manner.

Two years back, IMC employees had been caught on camera dumping truckloads of Ganesha idols in the water body at Jawahar Tekri. After videos of the incident went viral, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered for an FIR against those who attempted to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

An FIR was registered against 11 IMC employees in the matter.

After that, the IMC last year had used the conveyor belt and hydraulic platform for immersion of idols. The same technique was used this year too.

Hydraulic platform lowered into water then idols released

For the immersion of Ganesha idols, IMC deployed five poclain machines and the hydraulic platform and conveyor belt for immersion. The Ganesha idols were first placed on the hydraulic platform and then lowered into the pond. "When the hydraulic platform touched the water, the lower part of the platform was opened and the idols placed on it got released into the water.

IMC workshop incharge Manish Pandey said that the conveyor belt and hydraulic platform were prepared through the resources of the corporation at a very cheap price.

