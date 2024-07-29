Indore: Masked Robbers Break Into Trader’s Bungalow Near Chappan Dukan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of masked robbers broke into a bungalow near Chappan Dukan under Tukoganj police station limit in the wee hours of Saturday. They attacked the saree trader and robbed jewellery and cash from his residence. The incident took place at a bungalow in front of Bansi Trade Centre, the bungalow was undergoing renovations for the past eight days.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav said that the complainant Palash (29) was sleeping in the living room with his dentist wife Paridhi, while his mother, Hiramani and sister were asleep in another room. Paridhi heard noises from the first floor around 3:30 am, initially thought that it was her sister-in-law in the kitchen.

As the noises became louder, she woke her husband Palash. When Palash went upstairs, he saw two men stealing jewellery. One of the robbers, who had covered his face with an orange scarf, attacked Palash with an iron rod, striking him on the head, hand and stomach.

The robbers then fled from the spot after stealing some cash and jewellery. Palash was admitted to a private hospital where his condition is critical as he has been admitted to ICU. Palash’s mother Hiramani said that this was the third theft incident at their place, the previous ones occurred a month ago and another some years ago. Five workers, including a driver, work at the bungalow. The police are examining CCTV footage and have identified some suspects who had come on a two-wheeler.