Indore: Mashal Yatras, Signature Campaign, Flash Mobs To Raise Voting Awareness

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the campaign ‘Voting is not only a right, but also our duty’ various events will be organised for voter awareness in the district. Meetings with resident organisations and students at colleges will be organised and they will be administered oath to cast the vote. In this connection, a car rally will be taken-out from Nehru Stadium today.

To ensure maximum voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the city a meeting was held at the City Bus Office with the resident organisations of the city on Saturday. Additional commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Divyank Singh, superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma, officials of various resident organisations of the city and other departmental officers were present in the meeting. The nodal officer of SVEEP Plan, Divyank Singh administered the oath to the office bearers of the organisation for maximum voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Car rally to start at 7.30 am

As part of the awareness campaign, a car rally will start from Nehru Stadium at 7:30 am on Sunday. Singh said that just as there has been maximum cooperation of citizens in the cleanliness campaign, as a result of which the city is the number one city in cleanliness, similarly on the occasion of voting day on 13th May, SVEEP campaign will be organized. Voter turnout of the city would be celebrated like a festival by running various awareness campaigns through various mediums. Discussions were held with officials of various organisations regarding making Indore number one in voting percentage. He said that the aware citizens of Indore city are cooperative and are also aware about voting.

Awareness campaign to run till May 11

The voter awareness campaign will run till May 11. Events like social media influencer workshop, Mashal Yatra, Flash Mob, meeting with residents association, car rally, meeting with association of industries, meeting with women organisations, Open Air Voting Canvas, Meeting with market associations, Human Chain, Cyclothon, Musical Eve at 56 Dukaan, meeting at Brilliant Convention Centre, Nehru Stadium, signature campaign at Palasia Square, TI Mall, Rajwada, Phoenix Mall and major places of the city will be organised.