Indore: Married woman raped by hubby’s friend

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in Lasudia area on Tuesday night. The accused has been detained and is being questioned further.

Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Dudhi said the victim reached the police station with her husband and lodged a complaint saying that accused had made a phone call to her husband a few days ago and she had picked the call as her husband was sleeping. The accused instead told her that he wanted to talk to her but she had hung up. On Tuesday night, when she had gone out of her house, the accused "followed" her and gagged her and took her behind the house and raped her.

She cried for help when her husband and a neighbour reached there. The accused fled the scene after threatening her of dire consequences. The woman reported the matter to her husband and later lodged a complaint with police.

According to TI Dudhi, the accused is employed as a security guard in Lasudia area. Investigation is underway.