Indore Marks Fire Safety Day With Awareness Rally; Week-Long Campaign Begins | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of National Fire Safety Day, a large-scale fire safety awareness programme was organised at Moti Tabela Fire Station on Tuesday.

The programme was led by Chief Superintendent Ashish Kumar Pathak and witnessed active participation from fire department personnel. The event began with a two-minute silence to pay tribute to firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty across India.

Officials briefed attendees on the importance of fire safety, common causes of fire incidents, and preventive and control measures. As part of the awareness drive, a fire safety rally was flagged off from the Moti Tabela Fire Station. The rally passed through key city locations, including Rajwada, Palasia, and Sapna Sangeeta, before returning to the station.

Through the rally, citizens were educated on fire prevention, vigilance and the importance of quick response during emergencies.

Authorities also announced that Fire Safety Week will be observed from April 14 to April 20, featuring a series of activities, including awareness rallies, mock fire drills, hands-on training with fire safety equipment, expert lectures, and public guidance sessions.

Officials emphasised that the primary objective of these initiatives is to equip citizens with the knowledge to respond effectively during emergencies and to minimise loss of life and property. Residents were urged to follow fire safety norms and promptly inform the fire services in case of any emergency.