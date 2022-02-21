Indore: Marital knot that was too sweet to digest!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sweets—which are always remembered in love, joy and celebrations—has turned into a torture for a woman who has filed a case against her four in-laws, including her husband and mother-in-law, at the Women’s Police Station, for forcibly giving her Gujarati food adding sugar.

The police said the victim was married last year to an accountant of a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat. She did not, however, like the sweet Gujarati food prepared at her in-laws’ house.

After some time, when she got pregnant, her in-laws forcibly started feeding her the same food. When she protested, they allegedly not only harassed her but also assaulted her. Fed up with this, the woman returned to her paternal home in Indore. The woman has complained to the police.

The police said her in-laws allegedly used to give her sweet food which she does not like eating, so she used to refuse to have it. Due to this, her husband and in-laws allegedly started harassing and beating her.

She alleged that her mother-in-law and aunt-in-law used to force her to only eat Gujarati food. They also allegedly added sugar to her food every day. They used to beat her when she refused to eat such food. When things got intolerable two months ago, she came back to her parent’s home.

The woman told the police that, at the time of marriage, the procession had come to Indore by bus from Ahmedabad. At that time, too, there was a dispute regarding the fare of the bus. Her father, somehow, settled matters by paying half the rent.

Women’s Police Station officials said that the victim lives in the MIG area. A case has been registered in this matter and investigations are on.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:47 PM IST