e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

*72-hour hemodiafiltration conducted to remove poison *Plasma exchange done to save life

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Timely intervention by doctors of a private hospital pumped in a fresh lease of life to a 29-year-old man who was stung by numerous bees. The patient had developed breathing problems and his body had swollen.

The patient, a resident of Khandwa, was attacked by bees on November 11 while he was working at his farm. Troubled by the sudden attack by a swarm of bees, his mother wrapped him in a blanket and drove away the winged menace with the help of smoke before taking him to a local hospital in Khandwa from where he was referred to Indore.

Critical care medicine expert, Dr Jyoti Wadhwani, and nephrologist, Dr Jai Singh Arora, said the patient was suffering from severe breathing problems, swelling all over the body and had multiple wounds.

HIS CONDITION AT THE HOSPITAL

“Severe infection, inflammation of the muscles, sepsis, muscle pain, breakdown, and multi-organ dysfunction had occurred in the patient’s body due to multiple sting. These types of cases are very rare. Plasma exchange, hemodiafiltration and other treatments were administered to the patient to save him from cardiac, liver and multi-organ failures,” the doctors said. The patient was discharged from the hospital after a month.

Read Also
Indore: Two arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore: Stealing goods to splurge money on girlfriends, addiction 

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore Sports Update: IPS hoists new flag of success

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals

Indore: North-Bengal Frontier wins gold, bronze medals