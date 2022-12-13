Indore: Marathon treatment saves bee-stung man

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Timely intervention by doctors of a private hospital pumped in a fresh lease of life to a 29-year-old man who was stung by numerous bees. The patient had developed breathing problems and his body had swollen.

The patient, a resident of Khandwa, was attacked by bees on November 11 while he was working at his farm. Troubled by the sudden attack by a swarm of bees, his mother wrapped him in a blanket and drove away the winged menace with the help of smoke before taking him to a local hospital in Khandwa from where he was referred to Indore.

Critical care medicine expert, Dr Jyoti Wadhwani, and nephrologist, Dr Jai Singh Arora, said the patient was suffering from severe breathing problems, swelling all over the body and had multiple wounds.

HIS CONDITION AT THE HOSPITAL

“Severe infection, inflammation of the muscles, sepsis, muscle pain, breakdown, and multi-organ dysfunction had occurred in the patient’s body due to multiple sting. These types of cases are very rare. Plasma exchange, hemodiafiltration and other treatments were administered to the patient to save him from cardiac, liver and multi-organ failures,” the doctors said. The patient was discharged from the hospital after a month.