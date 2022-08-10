Indore: Many colonies go without water due to snag at Jalud

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city had to go either without drinking water, or got less water on Tuesday as the overhead tanks could not be filled to their capacity due to a technical fault at the Jalud pumping station. According to information, a transformer burst at the Jalud pumping station bringing all the pumps of the Narmada Phase-I, Phase-2 and Phase-3 to a halt at 8 pm on Monday.

After fixing the transformer, the pumps of Phase-III were started at 12. 45 pm and Phase-I and Phase-II at 11.30 am on Tuesday. As the pumps started very late and water pressure could resume only around 5 am on Tuesday, water could not be transported to all the overhead tanks in the city. As many as 15 overhead tanks remained empty and four others could not be filled to capacity.

The areas where overhead tanks remained empty included Bhakt Prahlad Nagar, Chhatribagh, Sadar Bazaar, Subhash Chowk, Gandhi Hall, Scheme No. 54, Scheme No. 74, Scheme No. 114 (Part 1), Scheme No. 114 (Part 2), Scheme No. 78, Loha Mandi, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Scheme No. 136, Shiv Nagar and Khajrana. Colonies linked to these overhead tanks had to go without drinking water.

Localities in which tanks could not be filled to capacity included Malhar Ashram, Sneh Nagar, Veena Nagar and Musakhedi. Colonies linked to these overhead tanks received less water and that, too, at a low pressure.