Indore: PSC-2021 score cards out, results after court’s decision on OBC quota

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the score cards of state service preliminary examination and state forest service preliminary examination-2021. Candidates who appeared in this examination held on June 19 can also obtain OMR sheets of their marks from the MPPSC portal.

Candidates can download their OMR sheets from the portal till November 8.

The candidates can download the OMR sheet only after paying the fee of Rs 50.

Though MPPSC has released the score cards, the results of state service and forest service preliminary exam would be released only after Madhya Pradesh High Court’s verdict on petitioning challenging increase in OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

The hearing is expected to take place on August 16.

The results of other exams of MPPSC are also in limbo due to court’s pending verdict on OBC quota issue.

The MPPSC officials said that they would start releasing results of all the examinations once the court’s judgment is out.

“As soon as the situation on OBC reservation becomes clear, the Commission will start releasing the results within three to four days,” an official said wishing anonymity.