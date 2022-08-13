Indore: Man’s decomposed body found in his home

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A highly decomposed body of a man was found in his home in Vijay Nagar area on Friday evening. He was staying here alone and the neighbours informed the police after noticing a smell coming from inside the house. The investigation is on to know the reason for his death.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that the deceased was identified as Manish Rawat, 45 years, a resident of Scheme Number 74. Manish was staying alone after the death of his parents. The cause of death could be known only after the autopsy report.

When the people of the area noticed a smell coming from inside the house, they informed the police. The police broke open the door and found his body. The body was decomposed so the police believed that he died a week ago. The police are trying to contact his relatives and acquaintances to know more about him.