Indore-Manmad rail project: Rs 2 crore allocated for final location survey

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prospects of the 339-km-long Indore Manmad railway project are gaining momentum. The project is crucial as it will serve as an alternative route to connect New Delhi with Mumbai. Also, it will reduce the rail distance between the city and Mumbai by 250km and the distance between the city and Pune by 320km.

Talking about the project, Manoj Marathe, an activist of Indore-Manmad Rail Struggle Committee, informed that an outlay of Rs 2 crore has been made for the project.

The amount would be used to conduct the final location survey of about 180-km-long Indore (Mhow)-Nardana section. Subsequently, the amendments in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) have to be made which was already prepared in 2017. Marathe also said it is required to change the alignment of the Indore-Nardana section to minimise the passage of the track through the tunnel and hence save funds.

The construction of the 159-km-long Nardana-Dhule section is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation.

