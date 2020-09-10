Indore: Mandi in Smart City but unsmart managementt spoils the show

Indore: Vegetable and fruit vendors and other traders who shifted from Nandlalpura Mandi to the new building of Nandlalpura Mandi are suffering heavy losses. The vendors claimed displacement to be a main reason behind the loss. To make matters worse, the absence of a public toilet has made life unbearable.

One of the vendors at the market, Amit Khanna, used to earn more than Rs 10,000 daily at the last location, but now it is an uphill task to earn even Rs 2,000. The IMC hasn't built a shade outside the shops and hence vendors had to put up plastic sheets to protect veggies and fruits from the scorching sunlight and rain. The market has only one entrance point which is another challenge, especially for senior citizens, so people prefer buying fruits and vegetables from roadside vendors. The market has been developed under the Smart City Project.

Another vendor Dinesh khicchi, whose shop is at the fag end, said there is no toilet and the water purifier is defunct. There are around 120 people in the market, including 60 women.