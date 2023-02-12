Indore: Management students learn lifestyle management through ‘Right Posture' workshop

Dr Priyanka Tiwari addressing management students | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A majority of managers today have a sedentary lifestyle and sitting puts extra pressure on your spine, which can contribute to back pain from herniated discs and pinched nerves. This was quoted by physiotherapist and life coach Dr Priyanka Tiwari in 'Create Stories’ workshop on ‘Right Posture for Management Students’.

The workshop was organised with a group of management students in a private college here, over the weekend.

“Sitting can also strain your muscles and cause stiffness in your back. Therefore, it is important to take breaks to stand and stretch your back,” Tiwari said.

She added that the human body is made to work, not for sitting. “The more we sit, the more inactive our body becomes, which results in several types of pain including sciatica, cervical, joint pain, wrist pain, low back pain, etc,” Tiwari said.

'Feet on ground should form 90 degree angle at knees'

Advising students on having healthier bodies, she taught them the right posture to sit with feet on the ground forming 90 degree angle at knees.

“A lifestyle is one that includes waking up and sleeping on time, eating on time, exercise on time, maintaining a healthy weight and staying away from stress,” Tiwari said. She suggested making a routine with a set time for lunch, dinner and workouts.

“In your 20s, when you are young and energetic, you can teach your body to be healthy and follow a healthy routine easily,” Tiwari said.

