Indore Management Association Wins AIMA Best Local Management Association Award For 19th Time | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Management Association (IMA) has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Local Management Association (LMA) Award’ at the 53rd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in New Delhi.

The award was presented on Sep 21 at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. IMA was selected from among 68 local management associations across the country. Former G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, AIMA president and Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran, AIMA senior vice president Vishal Kampani, AIMA vice president Vineet Agarwal, and AIMA director general Rekha Sethi presented the award.

On behalf of IMA, president CA Navin Khandelwal, vice president Ashwin Palshikar and secretary Chani Trivedi received the award. Other IMA office-bearers also attended the ceremony.

IMA representatives said the recognition reflects the association’s continued efforts in management and leadership development. They highlighted that this is IMA’s 19th award in the Best Local Management Association category on the AIMA platform.

Throughout the year, IMA organises management programmes, leadership sessions, industry visits, student chapter activities, women leadership programmes and knowledge-sharing initiatives. These programmes bring together students, professionals, entrepreneurs and industry representatives for learning, networking and experience sharing.

The office-bearers dedicated the honour to IMA members, associates, speakers, industry partners and the entire team, while reaffirming their commitment to introducing meaningful initiatives in management and leadership.