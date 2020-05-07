Indore Management Association Webinar: Tech-know will be way of life post-coronavirus era, says Ajey Mehta, Global Vice President of HMD Global

In the post COVID-19 scenario the use of technology will be the way of life. People will depend on "tech-know" to carry out their jobs. On the tourism front, domestic sector will rule over overseas.

Ajey Mehta, Global Vice President, HMD Global, the home of Nokia Phones, made this futuristic point made while addressing a webinar on Wednesday. The subject of the webinar was ‘managing in the post-Covid world’. It was organized by Indore Management Association under the series ‘unfolding secrets: The IMA Way’.

Mehta started the session by stating that pandemics have changed human lives permanently. He said E-commerce will accelerate and air travel will become a luxury. Universal access to learning will be available. The most important thing is that China will no longer be the factory of the world and it is a big opportunity for India to drive employment. The Government will be more controlling and protectionist.

Take Away for business leaders

-Look out for your people; watch out their anxiety & loneliness.

-Ensure business continuity and manage the short term goals.

-Fortify liquidity, streamline processes, cut costs and ensure survival.

-Reinforce supply & plan for recovery of the demand.

-Reframe purpose as part of the larger human ecosystem.

-Agree on strategy to succeed in the new world.

-Start Planning

-Accelerate digital transformation.

-Identify talent needs for the new world.

Mantra for public post COVID-19 scene

-Stay in your job, business for this year. Strengthen your organization for Post Covid.

-‘Digitize’ you-learn Industry 4.0 skills.

-Be agile and optimistic, prepare yourself for the upcoming changes.

-Think like an entrepreneur,

-Mew companies or existing companies with new business models will re-emerge.

-Brainstorm with family, friends, colleagues on opportunities in the world.

-Prepare yourself for them through maniacal focus on acquiring skills for the new normal.