Indore Management Association Webinar: Praising colleagues boosts teams’ motivation & visibility, says Dr Sonal Sisodia, Principal of Daly College

Praise can be a great motivator when it is authentic, since it fosters positive emotions and can boost performance. This will increase the team’s visibility and reputation, and may well provide opportunities for individuals to become involved in projects across the wider organization.

Said Dr Sonal Sisodia, Principal, Daly College of Business Management addressing a webinar organized by Indore Management Association (IMA) on Friday. The topic of the webinar was ‘Meaningful Workplace Relationships to Lead, Engage and Develop People-Changing Perspectives’.

Dr Sonal started the session by stating that to maintain relationships at work! Who doesn’t know that? Answering to this, she said one might assume it is natural that people understand the significance of workplace relationships and so everyone would put in great efforts to create and maintain meaningful workplace relationships. But that is not the case always.

She further said a great relationship depends upon two things. First, appreciating the similarities and second, respecting the differences.

Further she explained about small actions or behaviors that seem inconsequential in the moment but affect how we relate to one another. Micro moves are like the steps that characterize a dance. You take a step, and then your co-worker takes one. Each step, or micro move, can change the direction of the relationship. A small act of gratitude or compassion- like saying “thank you” or being understanding-can bring people together and help build long-term trust, researchers suggest.

Major Take Away

1. Learn to recognize emotion in others: Respectfully recognizing another’s emotional state will allow a leader to demonstrate empathy, and alter the way s/he communicates in order to be heard.

2. Be a leader: Teams want leading, not another ‘buddy’ who indulges in office gossip. A leader’s role isn’t to be everyone’s best friend, but to behave in a fashion that inspires trust and confidence.

3. Set clear expectations: This is certainly important in terms of outcomes, but also in terms of behavior and culture. Don’t be afraid of articulating your expectations – and ensure you demonstrate these daily. Or better still, set the tone.

4. Ask questions: This way of communicating signals interest in your team, both personally and professionally and allow others to be more solutions-focused, which in turn empower individuals. Questions can encourage a culture of exploration and innovation amongst team members rather than just accepting the status quo.

5. Recognize peers: Peer-to-peer recognition has been shown to increase engagement and productivity in the workplace, and build stronger relationships. Being aware of others' triumphs in the office can strengthen relationships.