Indore Management Association Webinar: Don’t panic & take silly steps, be careful during crisis, says Dr Gita Narhari

Indore: "Resilience is the magic mantra that should be followed during medical emergencies like the present one due to coronavirus pandemic. Don’t panic & take silly steps, be careful and watch the situation. Positivity means remembering the best moments of your life."

Dr Gita Narhari, psychologist, educationist and Author, expressed these motivational words while addressing a webinar on Wednesday. It was organised by Indore Management Association under its series, Unfolding Secrets: The IMA Way’. The topic of the session was ‘Staying positive & motivated in a crisis’.

Dr Gita started the session by stating that between Promotion oriented people & Prevention oriented people, the latter are more risk-averse, they try to maintain status quo and get disturbed by market crises. Promotion-oriented communication emphasises ideals, focuses on growth and achievement and conveys positive effect, while prevention-oriented communication emphasises responsibilities, with focus on safety and vigilance, and conveys negative effect. The Neurolinguistic way is Positive communication.

She further said that Workplace Psychology works well for teams. It helps to learn various things like inter-departmental work.

She further explained Magnanimity versus Competition: If you aspire to achieve great things in life you need magnanimity while competition makes us faster, collaboration makes us better.

She said that music is a therapy especially classical music for positivity & regaining hope in tough times.

Key Takeaways

-Start thinking positive & phrase the situation in a positive way

-Always think that people are more dejected than us

-Light positivity by motivating someone who is less motivated than you

-Positivity is never too much

-Preventive oriented people take back seats

-The people who are more scared will speak less

-Intensity is the key: Intensity means, quote your message with reality, positivity & hope

-All the employees should be engaged & productive

-This is the best time for documentation of grievances

-During crisis collaboration makes the work better

-To do international study of who is doing well, who has made a magnanimous brand name

-Encourage open discussion

-Focus on customers first then employees & thirdly the shareholders

-Bosses should take care of their employees like a kid