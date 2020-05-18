Indore Management Association Webinar: Anticipate where business will go, says CP Gurnani, CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra

Learn to share your vision & purpose with others. This is crucial in the post covid-19 era. Build up Partner ecosystem. There is an opportunity in the world under any circumstances. Thus, anticipate where the business will go and with analytical tools analyze business of future.

These were the major take-away of Webinar organized by Indore Management Association under its New WebEx Webinar Live session series, Unfolding Secrets: THE IMA Way’, held on Monday. The topic of the session was “Redefining Leadership in technology Post Covid - 19”. Speaker for the session was CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra.

Gurnani started the session by stating that Challenging time will always pass away and there will be a new day. He suggested 5 mega trends to watch out for- bite Size education will be on rise, data becomes the strongest currency, Digital Verification and Identification will be crucial. Sustainability is a business Opportunity, thus surveillance would be needed.

He concluded the session by stating that what will make us future ready is the world uses 46% of fixed line to deliver connectivity at home and office, India uses only 7%. We Need a Change and also possibly 5G.

Key Takeaways

-Be relevant to your stakeholders, customers.

-Engage with people.

-Speed, Scale & Scope will be the new perameters.

-World is moving from close to open.

-The future is everything digital such as; Digital Events, Digital Education, Digital Employees & Digital Drugs.

-Future is Social Empathy.