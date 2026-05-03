Indore Management Association Leadership Programme For School Students From May 4 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) is set to organise a special five-day leadership program for students of classes 10, 11, and 12. The programme will be held from May 4 to 9.

The primary objective of this programme is to cultivate leadership potential among school students and prepare them to face future challenges. During the sessions, students will receive training on various topics including Leadership and Vision, where they will identify their leadership capabilities and learn how to create a vision board for their future.

Through the Startups and Innovation module, students will be introduced to the world of entrepreneurship through activities such as startup simulations and problem-solving exercises. The programme will also feature a special two-day experiential learning session, offering students the opportunity to understand the corporate environment through industrial visits.

Additionally, the Industry Mentoring segment will allow students to engage in direct dialogue and receive one-on-one mentoring from experienced leaders within the industry.

The programme will run from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the IMA office, Jaal Auditorium, South Tukoganj. Through this initiative, students will gain insights into real-world workplace experiences that extend beyond classroom-based learning.