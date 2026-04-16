Indore Management Association Hosts Grand Finale Of MPL Season 4 And Women Brand Quiz | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) organised the grand finale of the Management Premier League (MPL) Season 4 and the Women Brand Quiz – Brand Queen Season 4 at Phoenix Citadel Mall. The event witnessed participation from students, academicians, and corporate representatives.

Centred around the theme Reflect the Real World, MPL Season 4 challenged participants to align their strategies with corporate scenarios. The competition was conducted in four phases — Reality Round, Pressure Round, Future Skill Round, and Impact Round — testing decision-making, innovation, and leadership abilities. Teams from institutions including SGSITS, Aurobindo College, and Daly College of Business Management participated.

In MPL Season 4, Prestige College emerged as the winner, while Indore Institute of Management Research and Institute of Management Studies, DAVV, secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Mentors for the event included Payal Khandelwal, Ishani Maheshwari, Nikita Saraf, Mansi Pawa, Sushma Nandi, Nishita Arora, Pallavi Gautam, and Pranita Mehta.

A major highlight was the Women Brand Quiz, where team Strategic Trio — comprising Stuti Chamdiya Kashyap, Mudita Jhanwar, and Akanksha Mongia — secured the top position. Mongia was also crowned Brand Queen Season 4 for her performance.

The event served as a platform for learning and networking, offering exposure to corporate challenges while enhancing leadership and teamwork skills.